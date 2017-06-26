NBA Awards Live Stream: Watch The First Ever Baller Event Online

Let’s light it up! The first ever NBA Awards takes place on June 26. With Drake hosting, Nicki Minaj performing and Shaq DJing, the night is going to be wild! Tune in at 9:00 PM ET to watch everything that goes down.

For one night, Pier 36 in New York City will become the center of the basketball world, as the inaugural NBA Awards will crown the best and the brightest in the league. Drake, 30, is the evening’s MC, so expect Drizzy to have plenty to say about LeBron James, 32, losing to Step Curry, 29 in the 2017 NBA Finals. Fans can also expect Nicki Minaj, 34, to slay the stage as the featured performer of the night. When these two music icons aren’t killing it on the mic, DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal, 45) will be spinning the tunes. It’s going to be an incredible extravaganza so basketball fans better not miss it.

The two biggest awards of the night are the NBA Most Valuable Player of the Year award and the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. For MVP, it comes down to three people: Russell Westbrook, 28, James Harden, 27, and Kawhi Leonard, 25. Since Russell is the first player to average a Triple-Double (since his 42 triple-doubles in the 2016-17 season broke the record set by Oscar Robertson, 78, in 1962) he’s the favorite to take home the honor. It’s possible that James or Kawhi pulls off the upset.

For the Rookie of the Year award, it’s between Malcolm Brogdon, 24, of the Milwaukee Bucks, Joel Embiid, 23, of the Philadelphia 76ers and Dario Saric, 23, of…the 76ers. That’s a bit awkward. If Joel beats Dario for the honor, is that the end of FEDS before it even begins? For those who don’t know, FEDS is the nickname Joel debuted after the 76ers picked Markelle Fultz, 19, in the NBA Draft. FEDS stands for “Fultz, Embiid, Dario and Simmons” – as in Ben Simmons, 20. Considering how psyched Joel was to play with these dudes, it’s not likely that a Rookie of the Year trophy is going to break up this bromance.

There’s definitely no love between Nicki and Remy Ma, 37. The latest shot fired in this rap war came at the 2017 BET Awards. Remy broke Nicki’s seven-year streak of winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and she took her moment in the spotlight to fire a few disses towards Ms. Minaj. While Nicki was pissed that she lost the award to Remy, a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she’s not going to let this get under her skin. Will she take the high road and not perform “No Frauds” at the NBA Awards? There’s only one way to find out.

