Melania Trump Stuns In $2160 Gown To Meet Indian Prime Minister — Love Or Loathe?

First Lady fashionista! Melania Trump dressed to impress while meeting the Indian Prime Minister, opting for a yellow $2,160 Emilio Pucci gown on June 26. She definitely stole the show with her brightly colored choice, but did she nail the look?

Melania Trump, 47, always brings her style A-game. The First Lady looked absolutely gorgeous while greeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the White House on June 26. Wearing a bright yellow Emilio Pucci gown that cost a hefty sum of $2,160, she dropped jaws while standing beside President Donald Trump, 71. However, some weren’t too keen on her vibrantly patterned choice for the special occasion, which also consisted of a chic black belt. Melania finalized her look with a voluminous blow out and glowing makeup. Tell us if you love or loathe it below!

With its bright hue and floral designs, Melania definitely wowed in her eye-catching ensemble, but she managed to pull it off by opting for minimal accessories. It looks like their meeting went rather well, as the First Lady even formally welcomed him via social media. “Welcome to the @WhiteHouse Prime Minister Modi,” she wrote, while sharing a picture of them greeting him before the press conference. Wearing the yellow gown, she stood out!

The First Lady continually steps up her game in the fashion department, last choosing a particular color for her family’s first-ever Congressional Picnic at the White House on June 22. No stranger to going bold with her sophisticated taste, she stunned in a sleeveless frock by Mary Katrantzou. Melania appeared to be in her element at the event, showering babies with kisses.

The theme of the event was “Picnic in the Park” and the South Lawn was set up to resemble Central Park in NYC. Melania’s style cues were totally on point, since she donned a frock that featured all of the colors of the rainbow, which was the perfect way to show her respect during NYC’s Pride Week.

