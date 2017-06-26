Leslie Jones Has A ‘Secret’ Boyfriend: Why She Won’t Reveal His Name On TV

After begging for sex on Twitter in both February and March, Leslie Jones has finally found love. On the June 22 episode of ‘Conan,’ the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian admitted she’s ‘seeing someone,’ but refused to reveal his name.

Leslie Jones, 49, will no longer be begging for sex on Twitter, as she recently told Conan O’Brien that she’s “seeing someone.” The reveal came after the Conan host asked her about some of her most provocative tweets on the June 22 episode of his show. On Feb. 21, she tweeted, “I’m drunk and I want to have sex right now!! Dammit!!” And then in March, she wrote, “Man I hope I get to have sex before I leave L.A.! But I don’t know, the men are so scared of me out here! Where the warriors at?!” They’re funny tweets and Leslie has no shame about posting them. “I’m a grown-ass woman and I sent out a grown-ass tweet—and I expected grown-ass answers, OK?” she said.

Leslie, who hosted the BET Awards on June 25, went on to explain, “This is what’s upsetting me about this whole new fame thing: Everybody says that you get the fame, you get the money and you get the men. But it don’t work like that for me! Men are completely scared of me. I’m 6-feet tall, I got a big mouth and I look like I might fight you.”

But that’s just a general statement, because Leslie eventually admitted she’s “seeing someone,” when Conan asked what qualities she looks for in a guy. “It’s a secret, so I don’t want everybody bothering him, you know what I’m saying? I don’t want to sit on television and be like, ‘Oh, the type of man I’m looking for…’ and then I’ll talk to him and he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I heard you was looking for this type of dude.’ Don’t get me in trouble!” Leslie said. “But, I will tell you the type of dude that I like. I like a dude that makes me laugh, and it’s not hard to make me laugh—it really isn’t—because I like the goofiest things. I love goofy men! I love goofy men!”

