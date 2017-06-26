Leslie Jones Slams Ritz-Carlton Hotel In Tweet After BET Awards: ‘They Don’t Like Black People’

Leslie Jones is making shocking claims about one of the swankiest hotels in LA. The BET Awards hostess says she had the worst stay at the Ritz-Carlton and that they ‘don’t like black people.’

Well this is a downer! Leslie Jones pulled off hosting a marathon four-hour ceremony as hostess of the BET Awards on June 25, but she was unable to celebrate her triumph due to an awful hotel stay. The Saturday Night Live regular was put up at the downtown LA Ritz-Carlton, just blocks away from where the ceremony went down at the Microsoft Theater. To say the service was not of her liking is an understatement, as she’s claiming it was the worst hotel experience of her life and that the place reeked of racism. “Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @ RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!” she tweeted on June 26.

Yikes! There’s no holding back on her thoughts as she called out the swank hotel for being prejudiced. Unfortunately, the 49-year-old didn’t go into any details about what happened to make her so upset and call for a boycott. Was it poor treatment by the staff? Did other patrons make her feel bad? Something major must have happened to make her tell the world that black people should avoid staying there. The upscale chain has hotels across the U.S. and all over the world, so her claim that they are racists will draw some very unwanted attention.

The Ritz folks immediately responded to the comedienne on Twitter, messaging her that, “@Lesdoggg We’re sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away.” So far Leslie hasn’t responded back, but her fans have reacted to the tweet by asking for an explanation of what happened and wanting to know the specifics. Hopefully she’ll share what happened to cause her to call for a boycott of an entire hotel chain after one bad experience.

Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 26, 2017

