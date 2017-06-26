Leslie Jones’ BET Awards Outfits: Stuns In 4 Show-Stopping Styles

Leslie Jones’ BET Awards outfits were gorgeous as the hostess for the big night swapped her glam red carpet gown for a slew of stunning styles on stage — see them all here and VOTE for your fave!

Leslie Jones, 49, proved to be the hostess with the mostess at the 2017 BET Awards in LA on June 25, where she ignited the stage with her fierce fashion and well-received jokes — her fierce fashion proved to be so versatile as she showed off everything from plunging gowns to jumpsuits and pantsuits — and they were all winning outfits in our book!

Prior to taking the stage, she kicked off the show on a high note as she rocked the red carpet in a gorgeous green Michael Costello gown that featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit — it was a stunning choice! The color looked gorgeous against her complexion and the silhouette draped beautifully around her figure — it was an Oscar-worthy gown and we loved the way it looked on the star.

While we loved Leslie’s red carpet look, she managed to show off a slew of stylish outfits as the evening went on, fitting in quite a few frock swaps in the process. Another fashionable highlight from Leslie was definitely her bold red jumpsuit, which she later layered under a vest for a portion of the show. Bold colors in pretty jewel tones proved to be a winning combination on Leslie, as she also rocked an orange pantsuit, complete with trousers and a matching blazer, which she wore over a white shirt.

Leslie managed to show off a slew of fabulous outfits, and you can see them all above. Check them out and VOTE and let us know which one you liked best. Did you have a favorite?