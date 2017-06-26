Kim Kardashian Running Stairs In Grueling Workout To Tone Booty After Butt Shaming Pics

If you’re worried about toning your butt and getting rid of cellulite for summer, you’re not alone! Kim Kardashian is, too! After unflattering photos surfaced of Kim and her famous backside on vacation in Mexico, the star transformed her diet and started more intense workouts. See exactly what she is doing for her best body ever below, including stairs to tighten her butt!

Kim Kardashian was spotted with trainer Don Brooks on June 24, inside a Los Angeles stadium for a bootcamp-like workout. Wearing a sports bra and high-waisted black pants, she looked so amazing while working out. She was spotted by Daily Mail running up the stadium stairs, and seen doing pull ups on monkey bars. Stairs are an amazing workout to tone your butt and thighs! After some not-so-flattering pics of Kim’s ass-ets circled the internet back in April, Kim was motivated to get her fitness routine back in gear. She told the ladies of The View on June 14 how she stays in amazing shape: “I definitely think that you have to do the work. I get up every morning between 5:30 and 6, and workout before my kids get up. I’ve been working out for an hour and a half. There are things that push you.”

Kim continued: “I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them. I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in about 12 weeks, I’d had two surgeries on my uterus. We documented that on the show. I was not feeling like myself. I was like ok, ‘I’m going to get it together.’ I started working out with a body builder girl that I found actually on social media. I totally changed my diet. It’s only been three weeks. I’m in it for the long haul.”

Kim was previously on the Atkins diet, which is known for its incredibly low carb plan. Kim said on The View: “I was eating less thinking like, ‘Okay. I’m just not gonna eat this.’ The obvious is sugar and stuff like that. But I was eating absolutely no carbs or trying not to and that’s really hard for me.” Her new body builder friend has “really helped me with my meal plan to definitely add healthy carbs, vegetables. I was just not eating properly.”

And she’s getting results! “I see already, in just a few weeks, my body tightening up. I’ve literally just shrunk and come into place and I’m excited. We’re doing these intense workouts and I love working out. That’s a big stress reliever.”

