Kim Kardashian Blasted By Moms Over Saint West’s Car Seat In New Pic

Internet mommies have united against Kim Kardashian. A pic of her one-year-old son Saint West in his car seat has fans shaming her because its positioning may be illegal and deadly for the child.

Every mother can be shamed for doing something “wrong” while raising their child, but not everyone is bullied for all the world to see. Kim Kardashian, 36, is getting seriously attacked on social media after positing a pic that has mothers concerned for the safety of Kim’s one-year-old son Saint West. In the photo, which Kim shared on Facebook over the weekend, the ever adorable little boy is sitting in a fancy car seat. But instead of focusing on the cutie in the seat, many of her fans immediately started commenting on the fact his seat appears to be facing forward.

The mommy-shamers came out in droves due to a recent California law, which states that children under two years of age, like Saint, must be seated in a rear-facing car seat. However, if the little one weighs at least 40 lbs. or is at least 40 inches tall they are exempt from the law. While fans do not know Saint’s height or weight or if the photo was even taken in California (where the family lives) it didn’t stop them from attacking Kim. Click here to see pics of Saint’s sister North‘s 4th birthday.

“Needs to be rear facing,” one user wrote. “Ossification of vertebrae doesn’t happen until between 4-6 years. A one year old can be internally decapitated, which is almost always fatal, by just a quarter-inch stretch in their neck from an accident. Please rear face your children until they max out the seat, usually either 40 or 50 lbs.” However, others were quick to defend the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, with a follower writing, “oh no watch out here comes the car seat police to try and lecture you on how to put your child in a car seat 😑 go worry about your own child and let the woman post a picture of her handsome little boy.” Some even admitted they found the entire debate hysterical. “I literally only looked at the comments to see who was going to complain about his car seat 😂,” a fan commented. Kim has yet to comment on her follower’s reactions to the photo.

