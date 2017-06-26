Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting A Baby? See ‘Mom & Dad’ Pic

Is there another Kardashian on the way!? Khloe and her baller BF, Tristan Thompson, have some nicknames for each other that demand answers!

Yesterday, Khloe Kardashian, 32, was thrown a surprise birthday party by her BF, Tristan Thompson, 26, and let’s just say he pulled out all the stops! The festivities involved delicious snacks, including a gold cake, signature ‘KOKO’ balloons and some photos that have been causing quite a stir among this famous family’s devoted fans. The fitspo queen shared a number of Polaroids in which she and her fella feed each other treats and share a kiss. Now, while all that is pretty awww-worthy, it’s not why these photos have fans losing their minds. It’s the nicknames written below: “Dad + Mom.”

Are these just cute pet names or are they hinting at something much bigger? After all, these two appear so close, all that’s left are nuptials and little ones! And if that sparkler Khloe was wearing at her party is what we think it is, then they are well on their way! Well…according to TMZ‘s sources, these parental nods are just a bit of harmless fun, and maybe a bit of a tease for Khloe’s legion of followers.

Although these Polaroids aren’t the baby bombshell some were hoping for, don’t despair! As we previously reported, Khloe and Tristan are more than ready to be changing diapers. In fact, they’re trying to start a family together! This couple simply has babies on the brain! Tomorrow, June 27, is Khloe’s actual birthday and we have to assume she’s in for more surprises from her basketball player beau. But maybe, just maybe, she has special surprise for him?!

Is @khloekardashian pregnant?? Her Snapchat has me thinking she is! I hope she is, she deserves all the happiness i… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Fly High Robin ❤ (@xemilyrodgersx) June 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you expecting Khloe to be preggo by 2018, or are they headed down the aisle first? Let us know!