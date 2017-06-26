Jamie Clayton On ‘Sense8’s Shocking Cancellation: ‘It Broke My Heart’

We’re still reeling from Netflix’s decision to cancel ‘Sense8’, and in an EXCLUSIVE interview with actress Jamie Clayton we learned that she’s just as upset as we are — and rightfully so.

Jamie Clayton, 39, attended the 2017 Village Voice Pride Awards in New York City on June 21 along with her Sense8 co-star, Freema Agyeman, 38. Both actresses were very open about the show’s cancellation, which truly devastated them as much as it did the fans. “I mean, they made a petition. I’ve never been part of a fandom, so it’s amazing — it’s beyond anything I can comprehend, the amount of love that people have for these characters and this show and the message of the whole thing,” Jamie said when asked about the fans and their fight to bring Sense8 back. “It makes my heart so full, and I’m so grateful and so proud. Over 500,000 people have signed the petition to bring the show back.”

Sadly, Netflix had zero interest in renewing the show for a third season no matter how many fans signed the petition. “It broke my heart when Netflix released the second statement saying that it wasn’t, but I don’t know what to say, what we can do,” Jamie shared. “I’m sorry!” Freema shared her co-stars sentiment, adding: “Thankfully, it happened at all. It really did say things needed to be said, and seen, on mainstream television for the first time ever, so at least it happened at all.” So true. Sense8 will surely be missed, but we are definitely grateful for the incredible seasons Netflix gave us.

