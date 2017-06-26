Ivanka Trump Claims She Wants To Stay Out Of Politics, So Why Is She A White House Advisor?

If Ivanka Trump isn’t that into politics, why is she one of the president’s key advisors? Ivanka did a bizarre interview on ‘Fox and Friends’ in which she claims she ‘tries to stay out’ of politics. Huh?

“I try to stay out of politics,” Ivanka said during an odd interview with Fox & Friends. “I—his [President Donald Trump] political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he’d be able to accomplish. There were very few who thought, early on. I feel blessed to have been part of the ride from day one and before. But he did something pretty remarkable. But I don’t profess to be a political savant, so I leave the politics to other people.”

It’s an incredibly alarming, and frankly befuddling thing to say, considering that she holds one of the most influential positions in the White House. Someone who has the president’s ears doesn’t even want to be there. Trump’s nepotism in his administration was one of the most baffling moves he made after inauguration, appointing numerous people with absolutely no political experience to key roles in his cabinet. Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, was a businessman and real estate agent just like his father-in-law. He’s now a White House advisor and is proposing to start a new business-themed group in the administration. Trump somehow believes that he’ll be able to foster peace between Israel and Palestine with no context of how Jared would achieve a hundreds year-old conflict.

Ivanka has no political experience to speak of, formerly heading the Trump family business empire, as well as her own fashion brand. While she helped her father in his presidential campaign, she still isn’t qualified to have an office in the White House, even if in a technically “unofficial” position. That’s especially true now that she’s confessed she’s not a “political savant” or personally invested in politics. This is disturbing to know considering how often she sits in on meetings with foreign leaders.

Ivanka has been widely criticized for putting on a seemingly moderate front while being complicit with her father’s actions. The LGBTQ+ community is angry that she’s in a position of power and hasn’t said anything about her father remaining silent about issues during Pride month. She’s been called out of touch for wearing $6000 dresses during speeches, and for doing things like tweeting about champagne on Memorial Day. Why in the world does she want her position?

WATCH: @IvankaTrump talks advising her father, her differing viewpoints, and grades the president | @ainsleyearhardt pic.twitter.com/vjM4TDspMh — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2017

