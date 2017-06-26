Brad Pitt & Elle Macpherson Reportedly Spotted Flirting ‘On Intimate Date’ In LA

Single life ain’t looking too shabby now! Hot on the heels of their divorces, Brad Pitt and Elle Macpherson got extra cozy on an ‘intimate date’ in Hollywood, according to a new report. New couple alert, maybe?

You might want to sit down for this. Brad Pitt and Elle Macpherson, both 53, went on a legitimate date, according to Australian outlet New Idea. “They definitely seemed cozy together, like a couple on an intimate date,” a source tells the publication on June 25. “She was touching his arm a lot and flicking her hair over her shoulder. There was a lot of flirting going on. He was laughing at everything she said and leaning in really close.” Does this mean he’s officially moving on from Angelina Jolie? Like Brad, the Aussie model also experienced heartbreak recently having split from billionaire hubby Jeffrey Soffer on June 13.

New Idea didn’t disclose where the pair had dinner, but suggested it was a Hollywood hotspot like Craig’s or The New Guy lounge. You may not know this, but Brad and the blonde beauty actually share a rather interesting history. They first met WAY BACK in 1999 on the set of Friends, where Brad played Monica Gellar’s formerly fat high school friend and Elle’s character, Janine, was dating and living with Joey Tribbiani. Of course Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston at that time so there wasn’t any flirtation happening on set.

Honestly though, the timing couldn’t be any better for Brad and Elle! He’s been divorced from Angie for almost a year now and she’s probably looking to move on from Jeffrey. The former couple were married for four years and share two children together, sons Flynn and Aurelius. The Fight Club alum is also in a really good place right now, after giving up smoking and drinking to better himself both physically and emotionally. Plus, he’s looking REALLY hot these days with that slimmed-down figure!

