Beyonce Writing ‘Inspired’ Music After Twins Birth & Dropping Album Before Coachella 2018

Giving birth hasn’t stopped Beyonce’s creative juices from flowing! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY the twins have motivated her to write new music that will drop before Coachella 2018!

“Beyonce has actually been inspired by the twins to write more music,” an insider close to the Carter family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the 35-year-old singer’s plans after recently giving birth. “The babies, along with Blue Ivy, have really made her the happiest she has ever been and she is putting all of her feelings into her music. Her next album will definitely have songs about them and it is pretty much a definite that a new album will arrive right before her rescheduled Coachella gig next April.”

Oh my God! We totally were not ready for that news, but we will take it! To hear that Beyonce could be dropping an album as earlier as spring 2018 has us freaking out and the fact it would be inspired by her newborn children is even more exciting! We have no idea what kind of songs the Lemonade artist will be writing, but we are sure they will be epic if her new muses are anywhere near as adorable as her and JAY-Z‘s five-year-old daughter.

While Beyonce and her 47-year-old hubby had to spend several extra days in the hospital due to “minor issues” with their newborn boy and girl, we are happy to say they are now reportedly at home in a Malibu rental! There Beyonce and her family will have plenty of time to bond with the little ones. Maybe Queen Bey will even whip out a notepad and start scribbling down some lyrics if the mood strikes her while rocking her babies. Click here to see pics of Bey and Jay’s Malibu rental.

