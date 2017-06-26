Beyonce’s Twins: How She Can Manage Breastfeeding 2 Babies & Cope With Sleep Deprivation

Bringing up a baby is a lot of work, but bringing up two? That can be insane! HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with an OB/GYN about everything Beyonce can expect to go through with her twins.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you know Beyonce, 35, recently gave birth to twins. What you may not know is exactly how much work that’s going to be for the queen. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with OB/GYN Dr. Bruce Ettinger regarding what a mother will go through while dealing with newborn twins. Believe us, it doesn’t all sound fun — especially the uncomfortable breastfeeding and sleep deprivation! However, Dr. Ettinger did explain what Bey can do to make life easier for herself.

The OB/GYN said it is “awkward” to breastfeed both babies at the same time because you can’t cradle two infants at once. “Managing twins simultaneously can be an awkward situation on both breasts cause often a woman will switch breasts while she is feeding the baby,” Dr. Ettinger said. “So one thing she can do is milk or pump her own breasts so she can save the milk in sterilized bottles and then keep them in the refrigerator for the right time.”

When it comes to dealing with the little wails the babies emit, Dr. Ettinger says it will definitely be helpful to Bey to have hubby JAY-Z, 47, around — though they are both bound to get tired. “Sometimes crying is contagious, when one twin starts crying the other one will too,” the doctor said. “Jay and Beyonce are not going to sleep much in the next couple of months, they are going to have a lot on their hands.” Click here to see the rental home Beyonce and JAY-Z reportedly took the twins home to this week.

While Dr. Ettinger says Bey could be tired for a while after giving birth, she should recover soon. “Fatigue is pretty common in the first few weeks after delivery but over a six week period of time that subsides pretty quickly too,” he said. “However, the fatigue from the pregnancy is replaced with fatigue from getting up a lot at night tending to the newborns and not having enough sleep, so there has to be a balance in her life.” We hope no matter how tired Jay and Bey get taking care of both the twins and their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, they feel so blessed to have their new babies!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the changes Beyonce will be going through now that the twins have arrived? How will she manage the new challenges? Let us know below!