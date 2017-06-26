20 Wild ‘Harry Potter’ Facts Even Diehard Fans Will Go ‘WTF’ Over

Happy 20th anniversary, Harry Potter! June 26th marks the milestone anniversary of the release of ‘Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone’. If you’ve been in love with the Boy Who Lived for the last two decades, let’s see how much you know about him and the Wizarding World!

Do you remember June 26th, 1997, aka the day that Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone was released? Then congratulations — you’re old! I kid, I kid … especially since I’m right there with you! I was exactly 11 years old when J.K. Rowling released the first book in the Harry Potter franchise, making me the prime age to read the book and be simultaneously jealous I couldn’t go to Hogwarts. (FYI, still bitter.) But the story that Jo created in the late nineties grew into seven books, eight movies, a theatrical production, and a fabulous website called Pottermore dedicated to expanding the universe with special backstories and profiles on beloved characters and wizarding history. So, on this the book’s 20th anniversary, I thought I’d share some tidbits you may not know about the boy wizard, his friends and the magical world — even if you’re a diehard Muggle fan!

Yes, if you click through our gallery above, you’re going to have some knowledge dropped on you. I’ve got the facts on how there are actually TWO Harry Potters, the strange connection Michael Jackson has to the series, and the Hogwarts teacher who legit has a drinking problem — and that’s just the first three slides! Get into it, and you’ll learn all kinds of things you never knew about Harry, Ron, Hermione, and even Jo herself (Hint: She almost played a vital acting role in the movies!) If you’re mind isn’t blown by this, I’m just going to be shocked!

But seriously though, it’s a great time to be alive and Potter fan! J.K has finished the script for the next Fantastic Beasts movie! Jude Law is Dumbledore! Emma Watson is Belle! Neville Longbottom is HOT! What more could you ask for?!

