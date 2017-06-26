Erin Andrews Shows Off Her Gorgeous Gown & Montana Wedding Photos With Jarret Stoll

What a stunning bride! Erin Andrews tied the knot with her NHL beau Jarret Stoll in Montana on June 24, and now she’s giving us an intimate look at the picturesque ceremony. We’ve got the photos, including her stunning wedding gown!

Between co-hosting Dancing with the Stars and reporting on the NFL for Fox Sports, Erin Andrews didn’t have much down time to get a wedding in. But thanks to her summer break between gigs, she became a June bride when she married former LA Kings star Jarret Stoll, 35, at Montana’s stunning Yellowstone Club. The 39-year-old made for such a gorgeous bride, going for a simple yet elegant look on her big day in a form-fitting gown by designer Carolina Herrera. The white dress featured off-the-shoulder wide straps and small train with tiny vertical button work on the back of the design. She wore her long blonde locks tied up in a knotted bun that matched her polished style.

For the ceremony, Erin wore a beautiful long veil that absolutely floated behind her in the Montana breeze as she walked down the aisle with Jarret after being declared husband and wife. She carried a simple bouquet of wildflowers, keeping with the gorgeous, rustic setting. She thanked her designers for the “dress and veil of my dreams! It was perfection,” in a series of Instagram photos on June 26, letting her fans in on her big day. “June 24th was so perfect! Can we do it again next weekend?” she asked in the caption, so thrilled with how her wedding day was such a fairytale. The couple got engaged in Dec. 2016 while at Disneyland, so she put together such a beautiful ceremony in only seven months time!

Other photos that the blonde beauty shared included the moment Erin and Jarret kissed for the first time as a married couple, with the big blue sky dotted with white clouds that soared above them. The setting couldn’t have been more breathtaking, as their altar looked out at lush green mountains with snowy peaks in the far distance. The ceremony was a small one, with just family and close friends seen clapping for the couple. They later appeared in the same location, staring out at the beauty of their surroundings while Erin planted a kiss on the cheek of her new hubby. Aww!

She included a formal wedding portrait of the newlyweds that was taken in the woods outside of the resort where they tied the knot. Sun peaked through the trees while Erin put her hand lovingly on Jarret’s chest while grinning from ear to ear. The broadcaster promised even more photos are on the way and we can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, send your congrats to Erin and Jarret in our comments.