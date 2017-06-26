Drake & Will Farrell Give DeMar DeRozen Handshake Tips In Hilarious NBA Awards Skit

The next big comedy duo is…Will Ferrell and Drake? Drizzy and ‘The House’ star brought the laughs during the NBA Awards, kicking off the night by teaching DeMar DeRozen some new (and unusual) handshakes.

All of sudden, the NBA Awards became an Anchorman 2 reunion. As host of the June 26 event, Drake, 30, was doing his best to bring the funny. Yet, it seemed the NBA Awards needed a little boost in the comedy department: enter Will Ferrell, 49. Brought in to help DeMar DeRozan, 27, of the Toronto Raptors and other NBA stars step up their game. No, not their shooting or defense – their handshake game. Together, Coach Murphy and Coach Palmer unveiled The Jenga, The Gossip Queen, The Prom, The Black Dad and lastly – The Obi Wan Kenobi. When DeMar asked if he could learn how to wield The Force, Drake only laughed. “Oh, DeMar DeRozen. DeNo.” Hilarious!

That was incredible – and slightly unexpected. Will’s new movie, The House (featuring Amy Poehler, 45, Jason Mantzoukas, 44, Nick Kroll, 39, and more) premieres on June 30, and after this skit, does that mean Drake is going to have a surprise cameo? After all, Drizzy came out of nowhere at the start of Anchorman 2, saying that Ron Burgandy’s girl had “an ass like the loch Ness Monster. That thing is mysterious [and] sought after.”

“I reached out to [Will],” Drake told Chelsea Handler in 2013, according to Capital FM. “Anchorman’ was a huge part of my life. I used to have this car that would allow you to play DVDs illegally through the front dash. It had a little screen where you could play movies. It would allow me to play movies so I would have ‘Anchorman’ on loop in my car. No music, just like ‘Anchorman’ consistently looping over and over and over. So, people would get in my car and you’d be mid-sex panther scene in ‘Anchorman.’ So I asked him if I could do it and him and [director Adam Kay] were phenomenal about it.”

Drake and Will seem to be really tight. When Will premiered his 2015 movie Get Hard in Los Angeles, Drake made sure to appear on the red carpet to give the Zoolander star some love. No, seriously – Drake literally wrapped his arms around Will to give him a very heartwarming hug, according to Billboard. Huh. Could Drizzy be one of the high-rollers that appears in the homemade casino that Scott Johansen (Will) and Kate Johansen (Amy) set up to replenish their daughter’s college fund? The movie opens on June 30.

What did you think about Will and Drake’s skit, HollywoodLifers?