Spotted! Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke got married AGAIN in a grand summer ceremony, five months after their secret courthouse wedding. We’ve got the pics from the big event.

A couple so nice they married twice! Former Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley, 30, and singer Domino Kirke, 29, originally said “I do” back in February, but she still wanted to be a summer bride. The couple threw a massive wedding celebration on June 24 in New York so that all of their family and large circle of friends could be on hand to share in their love. The younger sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke, 32, shared an Instagram photo of her dapper husband in dressed in his wedding finest, captioning it “You only get married twice, once” 🌹🌹I love you @pennbadgley.” Awww, how sweet is that?

The pair originally tied the knot in a secret Brooklyn (he did play Dan Humphrey of course!) courthouse ceremony on Feb. 27, surrounded by only a few close friends and family. Their reception was held at an intimate restaurant, so this time around they went big, holding an outdoor event that included plenty of A-list pals. From social media pics, Domino wore a white lace gown with a short hemline and gorgeous sheer train that featured floral overlays. She was later seen outside at what looks like the reception in a vintage-looking beige and grey gown, also made of lace and sheer fabric. For both gowns she ditched a veil and went with elaborate head pieces, letting her long hair flow.

While we didn’t see any of Penn’s Gossip Girl co-stars in photos that pals posted to social media, there were plenty of big names present for the celebration. In addition to AGT’s Heidi Klum, 44, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, 53, shared an Instagram pic from inside the reception surrounded by designer Zac Posen, 36, and Will & Grace star Debra Messing, 48. In another pic she can be seen earlier in the day in her pretty floral dress with the caption, “#Congrats to @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke. #HeresToLoveAndLife #HeresToLoveYourWholeLife.” What a cool circle of pals the couple has! XOXO you two.

