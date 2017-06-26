Chris Brown & Migos BET Fight: DJ Khaled & Future Get Swept Into Wild Brawl In New Video

When a giant fight broke out between Migos and Chris Brown’s crews after the BET Awards on June 25 it horrifyingly brought bystanders like Future, DJ Khaled and his infant son Asahd in the crossfire!

Chris Brown and Migos have a serious beef going on that played itself out in a giant fight following the 2017 BET Awards on June 25. The hip hop trio and rapper’s entourages threw down at an after-party in a brawl that an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY happened because Quavo is dating Chris’ ex Karrueche Tran. A new video shows that those who were standing nearby terrifyingly got swept up into the violence, including rappers DJ Khaled and Future. The clip, obtained by TMZ, shows the entourages going head-to-head and those who wanted nothing to do with the melee looking totally frightened. Click here to see pics of the highlights of the BET Awards.

Eye witnesses told TMZ that it was one of Chris’ boys who threw the first punch at a member of Migos’ crew. In the video you can see things only escalated after that move. The “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer didn’t get involved himself, as the members of his entourage kept him at bay. But they didn’t stop the fight from reaching others, like Future and Khaled. In fact Khaled’s fiancée and his baby boy, Asahd, were standing nearby when it all went down and you can actually hear her scream. It is completely bone-chilling! Luckily absolutely NOTHING happened to Asahd.

The fight went on all the way into the parking lot, until everyone eventually settled down and dispersed. Breezy never became physically involved and was not arrested. Migos and Chris are pretty lucky, because if ANYTHING had happened to the bystanders, especially baby Asahd, there would have been hell to pay.

