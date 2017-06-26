You didn’t think the BET Awards would go off without any drama, did you? Things seemed to be getting heated between Chris Brown and Migos’ crews in a parking lot after the show. Were they fighting over Karruche? See for yourself!

Here comes the drama! Just hours after the BET Awards on June 25, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset from Migos seemed to be getting heated in a parking garage while Chris Brown leaned casually on a white car. Fans immediately began speculating that Chris and the Migos crew were going head-to-head because of the rivalry over Chris’ ex (and Quavo’s alleged current GF) Karruche Tran, but in the video it’s unclear and they never come to blows. See pics from the BETs.

What we do know is that earlier in the night, the guys of Migos were also getting heated with rapper Joe Budden. Joe and DJ Akademiks were interviewing Migos for Complex when Joe got agitated, demanded they “wrap up” the interview, and stormed off the set. After Joe disrespected them, the Migos said “yo what are you trying to do?” When they started walking toward him ready to fight, the other hosts got in the middle so Joe could leave.

It’s not clear if what went down in the parking lot was related to Joe, or if Chris was even involved. He may have just been a bystander. It’s unlikely that he would come to Joe’s defense because Chris and Joe have beefed in the past as well. Perhaps Quavo was just heated after the exchange with Joe and went looking for trouble with Chris. Sources told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Chris was quickly whisked off stage after performing to not risk a run-in with Karruche, and the Migos also performed. Maybe more stuff went on back stage. We will keep you updated as information comes in.

Here are the videos of the altercation in the parking lot, the aftermath,. and the interview tiff from earlier:

A lil footage of the Chris brown & Migos altercation #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/CjyDxlfCmp — Chyna😍Strippa🤑 (@ChynaStrippa) June 26, 2017

Migos after a fight with Chris Brown & Company broke out after the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/dm2o64JaAW — FREEISH (@freeishco) June 26, 2017

