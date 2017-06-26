DeMario Jackson has broken his silence for the first time. In a new interview, he reveals how he and his family have been coping with the allegations following the scandal on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

DeMario Jackson, 30, is ready to tell his side of the story. What really happened in Mexico with Corinne Olympios? E! News sat down with him for three-part, two-night interview, and in this sneak peek, he reveals how the accusations of sexual misconduct on the Bachelor in Paradise set have not only affected his day-to-day life, but also his family’s emotions.

“It was stressful for me, [but] mostly for my mother. It’s hard to see your mom cry every single day,” he revealed in the interview, getting choked up. “It was very difficult [for] my grandmother and my aunts. My dad he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble. But having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn’t do…”

Production of Bachelor in Paradise came to a halt following “allegations of misconduct” that were reported by multiple producers. However, ABC and Warner Bros. underwent an entire investigation of what happened the night in question when Corinne and DeMario allegedly got extremely drunk and hooked up in some capacity in the pool. However, the show will be back. Warner Bros. revealed on June 20 that production would resume, as the investigation was complete.

“The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” the statement read. “We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

HollywoodLifers, you can watch the three-part interview on Monday and Tuesday night at 7PM ET on E!