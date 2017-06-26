Revenge Bodies: Khloe Kardashian & 9 More Stars Who Look Hotter Than Ever After Splits

There’s no better revenge on an ex than getting into kick-ass shape and looking better than ever — just ask Khloe Kardashian and the rest of these celebrities, who are total revenge body goals!

When the Kardashians first burst onto the scene ten years ago, Khloe Kardashian, 32, looked a lot different than she does now. The reality star always brushed off haters who called her the “big sister” and compared her size to that of Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38. However, when she was going through a difficult time with Lamar Odom, 37, in 2013, she started channeling her energy into working out, and slowly developed a love for fitness and being healthy. After filing for divorce in December of that year Khloe worked harder than ever on her revenge body, and she’s kept it up ever since. She shed 40 pounds and toned up majorly, and people certainly don’t single her out as the “bigger” Kardashian any longer!

Of course, Khloe isn’t the only star to give new meaning to revenge bod — can we talk about Mama June’s amazing transformation last year?! With the help of gastric sleeve surgery, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star lost 300 pounds and dropped down to a size 4, wowing everyone with her shocking new look on the show From Hot To Not. Meanwhile, after Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton broke up in 2015, they both got on the revenge body train, with Blake admitting he couldn’t eat during the split and Miranda revealing a fitter figure than ever in the months after.

From Kourtney Kardashian, 38, to Blac Chyna, 29, to Kaley Cuoco, 31, and more, click through the gallery above to check out the best celebrity revenge bodies. Plus, the pics are great motivation to keep up your summer fitness and diet routines!

HollywoodLifers, which star do you think has the best revenge body?