Carmelo Anthony Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Ex La La On Her Birthday In Sweet Instagram

Happy Birthday, La La Anthony! One of the first people celebrating the ‘Power’ star’s special day was her estranged husband, Carmelo Anthony. Melo called her ‘beautiful’ and despite the split, she was still his everything.

Carmelo Anthony, 33, and La La Anthony may have split, but that wasn’t going to stop the New York Knicks star from celebrating La La’s 38th birthday on June 26. Right after the clock turned 12:00 AM ET, Melo hit up Instagram to be one of the first to wish his estranged wife (and mother of his son) a happy day. Melo posted a picture of La La looking gorgeous, writing ‘HAPPY BDAY’ on the pic. Yet, it was the post’s caption that contained his truly heartfelt message. “I look at you on this birthday and it is hard to believe another year has passed. You are as beautiful now as ever before!!!” Melo wrote.

“Sending birthday wishes to MY EARTH. “Love You. #AVeryPOWERFULDay.” How incredibly sweet! Hopefully La La sees it when she wakes up. The Think Like A Man actress was one of the presenters at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, meaning she’s a few hours behind Melo (assuming he’s still in New York City.) It’s messages like this that give fans hope that these two will work things out and ultimately reconcile.

Melo and La La separated in April 2017, following seven years of marriage. Since breaking up, the two have reunited at least once, as they were spotted spending Mother’s Day at Neta, a sushi restaurant in New York City. Despite this celebratory dinner, a source told Page Six that Melo and La La were not back together. Still, fans shouldn’t give up hope, as the source says that they were still “trying to figure things out” and this split could go either way. While Melo’s B-day message might convince her at giving him a second chance, La La might just decide to take up Chris Rock’s offer of a date.

While La La is not pushing for a speedy divorce from Melo, a source close to The Power Playbook author EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Kim Kardashian, 36, set her up with Laura Wasser, 49, a divorce lawyer that has worked with such A-listers as Angelina Jolie, 41, Johnny Depp, 53, and Kim herself. Laura annulled Kim’s marriage with Kris Humphries, 32, so if and when La La does feel like she’s ready to pull the plug on her marriage, she has the right professional to help her out.

