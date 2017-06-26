Cardi B & Joseline Hernandez Showed Off The Biggest & Boldest Cleavage At BET Awards

Cardi B and Joseline Hernandez were QUEENS of the cleavage club at the BET Awards, where they flaunted their assets in two of the sexiest looks — but which bold, braless look did you like better?

The BET Awards in LA on June 25 brought out some of the sexiest looks on the red carpet, but in a sea of glam gowns and minis, Cardi B and Joseline Hernandez‘s outfits totally popped — and it was all thanks to their major cleavage! They rocked two of the most daring looks of the night, leaving us amazed at how they managed to contain their ample assets in their outfits. They had the boldest and biggest cleavage on the red carpet!

Cardi B looked red-hot in a red pantsuit as she opted to step out sans shirt — and her cleavage took the menswear trend to an entirely new level, giving it a seriously sexy twist. Prior to attending the BET Awards, she debuted a new blonde ‘do, which looked equally as amazing as the show. After the show came the afterparty and Cardi B shut it down when she performed on stage in a green get-up which consisted of a bra top and high-waisted briefs, which she topped off with matching over-the-knee boots.

Joseline also opted for trousers, but her take on the trend involved a heavily embellished pair, which she rocked with a teeny tiny bustier top, which put her cleavage on full display and made it clear she was braless beneath the silhouette. Her high-waisted pants featured silver fringe, which totally sparkled as she stepped out — she looked like a sexy flapper! Giuseppe Zanotti ankle-strap sandals polished off the outfit.

While Cardi and Joseline both flaunted their assets in sexy silhouettes, who do you think deserves to be the queen of the cleavage club? See their looks and let us know.