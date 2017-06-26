Camila Cabello Surprises Fans With 3 Epic New Songs At SummerBash: Hear ‘OMG’ & More

Camila Cabello debuted THREE new songs when performing at B96 SummerBash in Chicago, IL on June 24, and we’ve got the videos! Hear ‘OMG,’ ‘Havana’ and ‘I’ll Never Be The Same’ now, and try not to lose it!

Camila Cabello, 20, has given us more new solo material, and we’re shook over it. “Ice cold, like my drink/Lose your concentration when you take a sip, yeah,” she sings on the infectious “OMG.” “Cyclone, make it spin/Cause all I, all I, all I do is win.” Studio version, please!

The former Fifth Harmony member also performed her hits “Bad Things”, “I Have Questions”, and “Crying In The Club,” but fans really lost it when she broke out the new songs, all of which are expected to appear on Camila’s upcoming solo debut album. Can’t wait! “Havana” is a total jam, and how cool is it to see her playing guitar on “I’ll Never Be The Same?”

Watch “OMG” above, and check out “Havana” and “I’ll Never Be The Same” below:

Check out some of the lyrics to “I’ll Never Be The Same:”

Now I’m seeing red

Not thinking straight

Blurring all the lines

You’re intoxicating me

Just like nicotine

Nicotine what we suddenly

I’m feeling you’re all I need

All I need

All I need

It’s you babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe

And I could try to run but it would be hopeless

You’re a player

Just one hit, you will know I’ll never be the same

It’s you babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move babe

And I could try to run but it would be hopeless

You’re a player

Just one hit, you will know I’ll never ever ever be the same

HollywoodLifers, which of Camila’s new songs is your favorite? Watch the videos above and let us know!