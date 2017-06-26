Bobby Brown Mocked By Fans For Disappearing During New Edition Performance

Aaaaand he’s outta there! Bobby Brown was present for the first song during New Edition’s reunion performance at the 2017 BET Awards and then completely vanished. After that fans epically mocked him.

Well that was odd! The BET Awards on June 25 made the night all about New Edition, the 1980’s boy band that had a string of megahits and launched the careers of the likes of Bobby Brown, 48, Johnny Gill, 51, and trio Bell Biv DeVoe. The group was given a lengthly tribute by cast members from the new BET biopic on New Edition, and they were on hand to serenade the legendary members in the audience. Actor Woody McClain, 28, who portrays Bobby went straight up to the singer and he seemed so engaged, even grabbing the mic and singing along. We thought that amount of enthusiasm was a good sign of things to come as the OG members were due to take the stage.

After a long break for the band to change out of their red carpet clothes and into costume, they all appeared onstage to perform their hits. The guys wore matching white outfits and Bobby of course was the most extravagant, with a giant matching white fur hanging off his shoulder. As the appearance got underway, he delivered his verse in the first song and the POOF! He vanished for the rest of the group’s medley!

Needless to say, that had a lot of fans wondering where he had disappeared to, as everyone else in the band gave it all for the rest of their medly while Bobby was nowhere to be seen. That had everyone in the Twittersphere on high alert about the suddenly MIA member. Jokes were abound about how once his job was done he hightailed it out of there, making folks claim he was just too old and out of shape to keep up with the rest of the still-fit members of New Edition. No matter what was going on with Bobby, it made for some really great memes and tweets, and we’ve got a selection for you right here:

Bobby after his verse. pic.twitter.com/iPVnRQQHYd — phillip isaiah 🌴 (@MrPhillipOnYa) June 26, 2017

New Edition: "we gonna do all the songs" #betawards Bobby: "in doing the 1st song " First song ends Bobby: pic.twitter.com/7UUI0C07Bb — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 26, 2017

Bobby outta gas. Gotta refuel with a hit backstage. — Spicy White (@_sarah_smile) June 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Bobby bailed on the band after just one song?