Barack & Michelle Obama Treat Sasha & Malia To A Wild White Water Raft Trip

Michelle and Barack Obama are living their best lives. The forever First Couple took their daughters — Sasha and Malia Obama — on a holiday in Indonesia, and they got wet and wild while rafting down the Ayung River!

Talk about having a ball while in Bali. The former-First Family of the United States – Barack Obama, 55, Michelle Obama, 53, Malia Obama, 18 and Sasha Obama, 16 – went on a ten-day vacation in Indonesia, according to the Daily Mail, as Barack is set to speak at the 4th Indonesian Diaspora Congress. Yet, before Barack dealt with this official business, he and his family had some fun on the Ayung River. Though the white water rapids looked threatening, the Obamas finished the trip safe and sound.

The Obamas arrived in Bali on June 23, heading to the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Ubud. After dropping off the luggage and settling in, they took a walk through the Jatiluwih rice terrace, a site designated a UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage Site. Maya Soetoro-Ng, 46, Barack’s half-sister, was also along for the sightseeing adventure, and she brought her husband and two children. Barack was spotted in Hawaii, where Maya lives, on June 22. So Barack spent some time in paradise before flying out to Indonesia? The man is living the. Best. Life. Ever.

For Barack, this was a bit of a homecoming. At age 6, he moved to Indonesia in 1967, after his mother, Ann Dunham, divorced Barack Obama Sr. and married Lolo Soetoro, 52. Ann stayed in Indonesia after the marriage fell apart, but Barack returned to Hawaii at age 10 to live with his grandparents. From there, he would move to Chicago, grow up to begin a life in politics before becoming the 44th President of the United States.

After serving 8 years in the White House, Barack and Michelle have earned themselves some vacation time. Shortly after President Donald Trump, 71, took the oath of office, Barack took off his shirt to go surfing while vacationing on Sir Richard Branson’s, 66, private island. It was the first time Barack was able to go surfing in nearly a decade, and he looked like he was having a blast. Hang ten, Barack!

Barack and Michelle looked like they were having the time of their lives. Perhaps it was because they were over 10,000 miles away from Donald Trump and Washington D.C.? Even though Barack has been out of office for five months, he hasn’t been out of politics, not with Donald imposing travel bans and pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate accord. Barack has dragged Donald for his administration’s actions, and Donald has fired back at Barack. Trump, when admitting that his bluff over there being possible “tapes” of his conversations with ex-FBI director James Comey, 56, was just that, he said some jumbled words that came very close to accusing Obama of bugging the White House. After nearly half-a-year of President Trump, no wonder the Obamas had to get away.

