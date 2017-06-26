Ariana Grande Turns 24: 5 Times She Proved To Be Stronger & More Fierce Than Ever

Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande! The singer turns 24 today, and what better way to celebrate than highlighting her most influential moments from this past year! Click inside to relive all of the times that Ari exuded real girl power!

If there’s one thing we learned from Ariana Grande this past year, is that you don’t mess with a “Dangerous Woman”! The singer turns 24, today [June 26], and we’re celebrating her most powerful and fierce moments from 2016/2017. While there were many times that Ariana’s impressed us with her style and grace, our top moment was how she handled the terrifying attack that occurred at her Manchester concert on May 22. Let’s go inside her 24th year.

When Ariana was a pillar of strength after the Manchester terror attack. When a suicide bomber attacked her Manchester concert on May 22 — which killed 22 and injured dozens — although Ariana suffered trauma of her own, she focused on uplifting others. Just two weeks after the attack, Ariana returned to Manchester where she visited victims of the attack in the hospital. Then, she performed a benefit concert in Manchester, where she was joined by Miley Cyrus, 24, Justin Bieber, 23, Coldplay and many more artists. More than 50,000 people showed up to her One Love concert, which was set up to raise money for the survivors and victims family from the attack.

When she let the world know that she isn’t anyone’s object or prize. After Ariana was treated as a “piece of meat” — when a fan made her feel like a sexual object of Mac Miller‘s, instead of his girlfriend — she went off [Dec. 2016]. When a fan yelled to Mac, “Ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, i see you hitting that!!!”, she took to Twitter to let her followers know that that type of behavior will not be tolerated. “We are queens” she told her female fans. And, we still rave over her powerful message! Read the full transcript, below.

When she hosted SNL and put in her powerful stance about females in the world. The singer hosted Saturday Night Live on March 12, 2016, where she showed off her humorous side for a good cause. She joined a slew of other female comedians to sing, “This Is Not A Feminist Song”. The women belted out lyrics about how it’s actually difficult to come up with “feminist” lyrics. Watch the anthem, right here.

When she took the music industry by storm. While Ariana normally dominates the music sphere, it was in 2016 where she really showed out. She dropped a 15-track album, Dangerous Woman, in May 2016, that was the subject of rave reviews. Her album release was followed by a world tour announcement, which she’s currently on.

And, when she dabbled in the beauty industry and won. Just call her the collaboration queen. In 2016 alone, Ariana launched a lipstick campaign with MAC Cosmetics by the name of “Viva Glam”. And she launched her first-ever fragrance line! Now, the singer has two successful perfumes — “Ari by Ariana Grande” [which was her first] and “Sweet Like Candy” [which was named the no. 1 fragrance in June 2017]. Ariana even partnered with T-Mobile for a hilarious commercial, where she jammed to her own music to highlight phone data issues.

