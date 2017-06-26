Anthony Anderson Teases ‘Black-ish’ Season 4 & Sends Oprah A Message

Anthony Anderson is the funny man behind the ever-so-popular show, ‘Black-ish’! So, it wouldn’t surprise you that he had us hysterical. But, what will shock you, is what he wants to happen in season 4, AND his connection to Oprah! Check out our interview!

He’s a hysterical comedian, he’s a dynamic actor, he’s a versatile host AND he gives back — Did we get it all Anthony Anderson? Not that we didn’t know any of this before we EXCLUSIVELY sat down with the entertainer, 46, who had us in stitches. But, we had our serious moments too; especially when Anthony stared us straight in the eye and revealed that Oprah, 63, yes Oprah, just happens to be on his contact list. And, he, of course discussed all things Black-ish!

In case you haven’t seen the popular show, Black-ish is an American sitcom that has it all — comedy, drama, emotion, social issues and more. The show follows the Johnson family; an African American family trying to balance cultural identity, while still trying to stick to their roots and embrace the future at the same time. Some may have thought that the show would have created controversy to start. However, it’s only lessoned the powerful stigmas of certain cultural issues, and brought families together. Black-ish has changed television sitcoms for the better and Anthony told us why!

The seasoned actor, who revealed that he hasn’t even seen the script for season 4 of Blackish yet, admitted what he wants to see happen when the show resumes. Anthony was overcome with emotion when he spoked about Blackish and the impact its had on television, its viewers and the world in general. And, don’t worry, we’ll get back to that Oprah story. Check out the full interview, below.

Did you ever think that Blackish would have the impact that it has had on people, TV and the way we view different cultures?

“We hoped it would have the impact that it has. You never know with these things; You never know when something is going to take, what an audience is going to respond to. But we hoped for the success and everything that’s happening right now; those were dreams of ours. And, it’s a beautiful thing when a plan comes together. Kenya [Barris; the show’s creator] and I say down about 5 years and talking about the show’s that we enjoyed watching, growing up, and how that was missing from the landscape of television that we were watching now as adults and we wanted to make a throwback to shows like All In The Family, Good Times, The Jeffersons, The Cosby Show; the things that had social commentary; things that dealt with drama and comedy and walked that fine line; things that a show had a message without beating you over the head with that message. That’s the show that we wanted to create and produce, and Kenya’s done that and it’s living up to every dream and fantasy that we could’ve ever had about the show.”

Why can everyone watch this show?

“It’s relatable because everything that happens on our show is organic, from this family to these stories. These stories are authentic; they’re not made up; they’re stories from our lives. We’re truthful in telling these stories and they’re universal things. They’re universal things that we all go through, but they just happen to be told from the perspective of this African American family. Everything we do, is what we all go through as humans, and I believe that’s resonating with an audience. That’s why three or four generations in one family can sit together and watch our show and all get it and understand it. That’s the beauty of what we’re doing.”

What do you want to see happen in season 4?

“We haven’t read the script for season 4 yet. Our writers just got back in the room and they’re putting the stories together now and what we’re going to do this season. The dynamic of the family is changing — We have someone leaving the nest and going off to college, and we have a new addition to the family. So, it’ll be interesting to see how that dynamic changes and how Dre has evolved forward as a father. That’s what I’m interested in seeing happen this season.”

Will College-ish be it’s own separate entity?

“We had a great idea for a spinoff [College-ish] and it happened, which for Yara [Shahidi], I’m excited to see her glad her own show and the direction that’s going to go in. I’m pretty sure there’s going to be some crossover there along the way, between the two shows. But, I just want her and her show to be successful. I want us to continue to do what we’re doing, and have the impact that we’ve been having across the world. Our show is international now. It was just in Monaco this past week at the International Television Festival. There are posters of myself and Blackish all over town and there’s a buzz about our show in the International world. It’s incredible.”

Is there anyone you want to see appear on season 4?

“Oprah. Come on Oprah. Return the phone call Oprah. She returns text messages, it’s just the phone calls that she’s bad at. Her voicemail is always full.” He cracks us up!

When we met up with Anthony, he was in the middle of the Midtown Manhattan, inside the biggest bathroom we’ve ever seen. Seriously, we’re not joking. He partnered with Charmin, for their new Charmin Van-GO campaign. The toiletry brand actually developed a bright blue truck, which carries a stunning bathroom [if we do say so ourselves] that can will actually be delivered directly to people who need to go, on the go! We had the chance to hang out on the truck, with Anthony, and he told us all about it.

“Charmin, approached me about doing this campaign with them, and I thought it was genius,” he admitted. “When I was filming Law & Order, I lived here [in NYC] for three years. And, not being able to get back to my trailer when I needed to go [to the bathroom] and having to dip off into little coffee shoppes and restaurants, like ‘Hey, I’m on Law & Order. Can I use your bathroom?'” LOL. “I would go into the places that weren’t so sanitary or clean. So, when Charmin said this, I was like, ‘I totally get it. I can just go on your website, dial this up and have you come to me.’ I was like, ‘Oh that’s pretty ingenious. I want to be a part of that.'”

So, for two full days [June 21 and 22], Anthony actually piloted the Charmin-Go van, himself, through the streets of NYC, so city goers were able to access a bathroom on the go! Now, that’s giving back.

