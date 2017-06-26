Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Trying Hard To Stay Pleasant & Civil For The Kids

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie may seem like they’re handling their divorce gracefully, but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned behind closed doors, their struggle to remain cordial is real! So what’s keeping them calm, cool & collected? Their kids!

While we’re all for Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 42, getting back together, apparently they are nowhere near ready for any talks of reconcile. In fact, they’re barely able to keep it “pleasant” when they have to see each other, and their six kids: Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne are their only saving grace. “Brad and Angelina are civil when they drop off the kids,” a Brad and Angie source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re trying truly hard to be pleasant for the sake of the children.” Keeping what’s best for the kids in mind, Brad has gotten to see his youngsters a whole lot more than he did in the beginning of the divorce talks, which began in September.

“Brad loves to just hang out with the kids at home, cook, make art, play around in the yard and throw a ball around, goof about with them. Or he loves to drive them around and talk about architecture, show them his favorite buildings and talk about the history of LA,” our source added. There’s no question Brad loves being a father! In fact, he wants to protect the children SO much that he’s reportedly been adamant about not giving them false hope when it comes to him and their mother.

“Brad truly adores those children, more than life itself, he would be willing to do anything for them, and he really is is an amazing dad,” our source explained. Part of what’s helped bring Brad and the children closer together is therapy. “The kids don’t love therapy, but they know that Brad has to do it,” an OK! magazine insider reportedly told the publication. “[Therapy’s] allowed them to get a better sense of his issues and come to terms with what went wrong in their parents’ marriage. Brad has firmly but gently explained that no matter how much he loves their mother, they are not getting back together. He doesn’t want them to have any false hopes.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Brad and Angie supposedly have to try so “hard” to remain civil with each other?