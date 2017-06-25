Xscape Reunites At BET Awards & Performs Epic Medley Of Their Greatest Hits

Now that was hot! Xscape stole the show at the 2017 BET Awards with sizzling performances of hits like ‘Understanding,’ ‘Just Kickin’ It,’ and more! This is the reunion we’ve been waiting nearly 2 decades for!

Kandi Burruss, 41, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, 41, and sisters LaTocha, 43, and Tamika Scott, 41, took the stage at the BET Awards for the Xscape performance fans have been waiting 18 years for. Yes, it’s been that long since the group performed together. The girls started out performing an amazing rendition of “Understanding.” The ladies looked so fabulous, especially Tiny in that sheer bodysuit! They also sang “Who Can I Run To” and “Just Kickin’ It. Xscape’s reunion just gave us life!

Xscape’s first TV performance was definitely worth the wait. This was also the group’s first-ever BET Awards performance! Before hitting the stage, these fierce ladies walked the red carpet together and made us feel like we were back in the ’90s. The quartet looked HOT! Tiny didn’t look like any of her T.I. drama was fazing her at all. You go, girl! When you’ve got your girls by your side, you always stay strong.

Xscape is one of the most successful R&B groups of all-time. They’ve had three consecutive platinum albums and six Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts in the 1990s. After splitting up in the early 2000s for solo careers, the group revealed exciting news in 2017. In February, Kandi, Tiny, and Tamika got together for their first group interview in almost 2 decades and revealed they would be having comeback tour.

Xscape will also be taking fans inside their highly-anticipated reunion in the form of a 4-part special. The docuseries will feature the girls working towards their big performance at the 2017 Essence Festival. Xscape: Still Kickin’ It will premiere this fall on Bravo.

