Tiny ‘Tameka’ Harris Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sexy White Mini Dress At 2017 BET Awards

Tiny hit the BET Awards red carpet like she owned it! Standing out in a tight white mini dress, the singer looked fierce from head to toe & had major confidence to boot. We wonder what T.I. thought of her look!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, definitely turned heads at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25. The singer seemed to pull out all the stops as she slayed in a tiny (no pun intended lol) dress paired with sparkly lace-up heels and bold red lipstick. Our favorite part? She totally showed off her killer figure. Talk about a flattering look! While obviously Tiny doesn’t need a reason to look amazing, it’s hard not to wonder that maybe she put in just a LITTLE more effort in order to look extra good for estranged husband T.I., 36?

The two have, after all, been trying to one-up each other on social media, posting cryptic messages seemingly meant for each other and sharing photos they most likely want each other to see. But drama or not, there’s no arguing that Tiny looked red hot at the awards show. She even brought her makeup A-game as she used her lipstick to give her look a pop of color. Tiny walked the carpet with her bandmates from Xscape, and we can’t wait to watch them perform tonight! And while we don’t know what the group of four will be wearing during their performance, we love how Tiny was the only one wearing white on the carpet — despite the other Xscape ladies wearing black.

But while Tiny and T.I.’s relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster lately, it seems the two may actually be back together! In fact, earlier today, the Xscape singer posted on Instagram, “When your heart is pure and true, God has a way of making sure everything works out in your favor.” We have a feeling this could have something to do with the report that Tiny and T.I. have allegedly moved back in together after spending Father’s Day with their children, according to MediaTakeOut.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Tiny looks stellar in her BET look? Was she trying to show T.I. what he’s missing?