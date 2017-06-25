Tiny Channels Old Hollywood With A Red Lip & Sultry Waves At The 2017 BET Awards

Tiny showed up in style for the 2017 BET Awards and looked nothing short of stellar! Her fabulous makeup made her look like an Old Hollywood starlet!

Tiny slayed on the 2017 BET Awards red carpet! The 41 year-old went for a super sexy look that we absolutely loved on Sunday, June 25. Her smoky eye was utter perfection and complimented her plunging white dress so well. She took her look to the next level with some insane sparkly gladiator sandals. Her hair was beautiful with blonde on top with a darker hue underneath. Tiny definitely brought her fashion and beauty A-game as she posed for pictures before going into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to watch the awards show. She got ready with her gal pal Kandi Burruss, 41, and arrived with all her Xscape ladies. This 90s reunion made our night! Tiny kept her fab look going for her performance with Xscape. She pulled a front piece of her hair into the bump and kept the rest in soft waves.

Was Tiny trying to drive T.I. wild her sultry makeup, hair, and dress? She already got a head start and reportedly had her ex all sorts of jealous when she started working out with a hot personal trainer. Her hard work definitely paid off because she looked incredible at the BET Awards, but T.I. reportedly already got a little green with envy. “He’s been sending Tiny messages questioning her about this guy,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

Meanwhile back on the red carpet, Orange The New Black‘s Dascha Polanco had another glowing beauty look on the red carpet. She went for neutral makeup to go with her ruffled white suit. Dasha’s simplistic beauty palette put all the focus on her gorgeous eyes. Cardi B clued us to her pre-red carpet beauty routine. She shared a super fun photo while she was getting her makeup with Dreezy. You have got to love watching stars who shared their experience on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Tiny’s beauty look?