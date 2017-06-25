Thigh Brows: Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Slay The Body-Flattering IG Pose

Too hot to handle! ‘Thigh brows’ continue to be an A-list trend as the summer rolls in, with Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and more bikini-clad stars giving it a go. Haven’t heard of it? Check out our gallery full of celebs striking the sexy pose for Instagram!

Sorry thigh gap — you’ve totally been replaced by thigh brows. Embracing your curves is the hottest new fad and several of the biggest stars are proving that with their red-hot pictures. Nicki Minaj, 34, Khloe Kardashian, 32, Bella Hadid, 20, Beyonce, 35, and Rihanna, 29, are just a few of the A-list celebs who have showed off their “thigh brows” on Instagram. If you haven’t heard of the pose before, it’s defined as: “the line on the top of your thigh that appears when you sit, kneel, or bend forward and the flesh from your booty rolls on top of your thigh,” according to Urban Dictionary. Click Here To See All The Gorgeous Stars Flaunting Their Thigh Brows!

Celebs have been rocking the pose for years, but now they’re giving it a sexy new flare! Nicki recently dropped jaws when she took to social media, sharing a pic of her flaunting her booty in a sexy goddess-like ensemble. Arching her back, she looked hot as can be while opting for the body-positive pose. The “Anaconda” rapper looked gorgeous for her secret photo shoot, which fans are speculating is for a music video! She’s not the first or last celeb to give it a try, as Kim Kardashian, 36, is a long-time fan of it. The reality star and makeup maven displayed an exaggerated version of the smoldering pose for GQ.

It’s all about embracing your body’s unique curves and RiRi proves that time and time again. The Barbadian stunned in her tiny white bikini for an Instagram pic, later donning the pose yet again while spending time with her gal pals. Some even say thigh brows are the new cleavage! And have you heard of Hip Dips? Bella got in on the action in a distressed denim bikini. The 20-year-old model showed off her curves to the max and could not have looked better. Khloe and Kendall Jenner, 21, did their thigh brow Insta in an adorable sister shot. The girls posed on a glamorous boat in their one piece bathing suits. Work it, ladies!

