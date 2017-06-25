Tamar Braxton Slays Emotional Performance Of Her Hit ‘My Man’ At BET Awards

Slay, Tamar Braxton, slay! Toni Braxton’s gorgeous sister completely owned the stage during her performance of ‘My Man’ at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25.

Can we take a second to give it up for Tamar Braxton?! The 40-year-old stunner had the crowd vibing to her performance of her song “My Man” at the BET Awards on June 25. She dazzled on a pedestal in the middle of the stage, where her vocals really shined. Meanwhile, gorgeous couples danced around her, and really helped bring the song to life! The audience basically shot out of their seats when she hit her epic high note. It was such a beautiful moment! See pics of the biggest BET moments, here.

Of course, Tamar looked like a goddess up on stage. She was extra-fierce rocking a glittering gown that showed off all of her amazing curves. Plus, her hair and makeup was next-level. She looked beautiful rocking a wig with big blonde curls that bounced around as she danced (but as many fans on Twitter noted, didn’t fall off), and dramatic but stunning makeup. QUEEN!

Tamar has a long history of love with the BET Awards. She actually took home a trophy in 2013 fort he BET Centric Award, and was nominated for the best Female R&B/Pop Artist. And then in 2014, she was up for the award again! So impressive. This year, Tamar isn’t nominated for anything, but fans will certainly be satisfied with that killer performance.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Tamar’s performance at the BET Awards? Let us know!