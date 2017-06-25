Tamar Braxton Accused Of Lip Syncing Through Wild BET Performance

Tamar Braxton sounded flawless during her BET Awards performance, but was that because she was getting a little extra help on ‘My Man?’ Some fans think that she lip synched her scorching song.

There is no question that Tamar Braxton, 40, gave one of the most gut-wrenching performances of the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, blowing the roof off of LA’s Microsoft Theater with an absolutely breathtaking version of “My Man.” Her gospel-trained voice is one of the best in the biz, and it was on full display as she belted out her multi-octive talents on the anthem. She wore a long blonde wig for the big gig, and gyrated around with so much energy and passion that people were afraid that the thing was going to come flying off!

Unfortunately, with all of her wild moves and pitch perfect voice, a lot of folks on Twitter thought Tamar might have been cheating by lip synching her performance. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to sources backstage who were all abuzz that she was mouthing along to her song to make for her flawless appearance. One source told us, “Her voice is good, but not THAT good,” when it comes to live performances. Whoa! In a night of truly mind-boggling appearances, was hers really lip-synched? That would be SUCH a disappointment.

The Twittersphere had tons of praise for Tamar’s incredible rendition of song, and there is absolutely no doubt she poured her heart and soul into her onstage performance. However, there were a lot of people calling her out who were absolutely sure the performance was so flawless because she wasn’t singing live. Here’s a sampling of how users were sure she was lip-synching her way through her mesmerizing number.

Tamar is KILLING this Lip Sync battle!!! YAAAASS! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/xN6DJgfyZt — Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) June 26, 2017

Tamar is LIP SYNCING! #BETAwards so for all of those who thinks she isn't yall blind. She can't do all that moving and still sound good. pic.twitter.com/qnISxEXVCP — ✨M|B 💋 (@mani_bunni1) June 26, 2017

Tamar was doing the MOST lip syncing to her own song! #BETAwards17 pic.twitter.com/7X7ZHAwfPK — ℓαηι ☁ (@itsasilenttwerk) June 26, 2017

Tamar

Braxton

Is

Lip Syncing for her Liiiiiiiiiiife!

Shante, you stay!#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/r1JBUj6oRL — Oliver TwiXt (@HeIsOliverTwiXt) June 26, 2017

Tamar doing too much extra stuff for her performance to be live. I like her new song though. — Phillip Dabadisbich (@alstonboy4315) June 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Tamar was lip synching during her BET Awards performance? Or is she that incredibly talented to sound so good live?