Tamar Braxton’s BET Awards Dress: Rocks Delicate, Sheer Lace Gown

Tamar Braxton was embracing both her sexy and sweet sides at the BET Awards on June 25 when she owned the red carpet in a long, sheer white lace gown fit for a sexy lady. Get a look at her ensemble!

We thought Tamar Braxton, 40, had already owned the BET Awards with the smoking little black dress she wore to Debra Lee‘s pre award show dinner on June 22 — but we were totally wrong. It looks like the former co-host of The Real was just getting warmed up for the big night, as she whipped out the ultimate outfit for the award show on June 25! Tamar rolled up to the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles looking drop dead gorgeous in a long, sheer white lace gown with a delicate train that flowed out around her on the carpet. She kept the ethereal theme going with a platinum blonde bob wig. So pretty! The halter dress was extremely sheer (we could see her belly button!), but the lace covered her up in all the right places so as not to expose any of the goods! Click here to see pics of the best beauty and hair at the BET Awards.

Tamar’s appearance at the BET Awards comes just days after she tried to end her bitter feud with her former friend, Toya Wright, and her daughter, Reginae Carter, via a radio interview. The three of them had been duking it out on social media and things got really nasty when Tamar apologized to T.I. and his wife Tiny totally dissed Toya. Ouch! Toya wasn’t about to take that lying down and instead put up a post that read, “Paperback Toya?? Really B***h??! What does your non-sincere apology and fake a** public outreach have to do with me?? You are THE fakest b***h I know. You wrote all of that pathetic, attention seeking bulls**t but you conveniently forgot to tell them why ur REALLY mad??”

Now the Braxton Family Values star is saying she was hurt by Lil Wayne’s former wife’s remarks and wants it all to stop. “Toya, if you are listening, baby, I have absolutely, positively, no reason to stop you from getting your shine on,” she said in the interview. “I love you; I love Reginae, you know I love the whole clique. I want everybody to win. I have absolutely no reason to hold anybody back. I am blessed beyond measure, and for me not to extend those blessings to my friends, which I do, I mean, that would be horrible for me. I am not even that kind of person.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tamar’s gorgeous look at the BET Awards? Let us know below!