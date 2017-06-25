Cardi B & More Stars Get Ready For BET Awards — See Your Faves’ Beauty Routines

The top names at the June 25 BET Awards began getting primped and preened for the ceremony at dawn and shared some amazing pics and videos of their beautifying process.

Stars are just like us — except that when they get ready for a party they normally have a TEAM of people working on them, not just their BFF using a hair straightener on their locks. This was totally true for the 2017 BET Awards, where celebs went all out on their beauty and fashion looks! Celebs like Cardi B and Dreezy began getting ready well before the show was to begin tonight, June 25, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and they took us along on for the journey via Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter. Check out the pics of everyone getting all dolled up in the gallery above!

The gorgeous Love & Hip Hop star took to Twitter to share a video of herself rocking some curlers as she sang out for all her fans. She seemed very excited to be heading to the show and taking every precaution to make sure she’d look her best. The makeup artists for celebs like Logan Laurice and Dreezy shared photos of their clients, whose makeup and hairstyles could be considered masterpieces! And even the guys got in on the action, with Kendall Kyndall sharing a pic of himself getting a little contour work done. So fun!

We absolutely love living vicariously through our fave celebs, and few things make us as envious of stars as their vast fashion and beauty resources. We would KILL to have our own stylists, makeup artists, hairdressers and couture designers and jewelers willing to lend us dresses and pieces of jewelry that cost more than a house to show off on the red carpet! But for now we will just revel in the fact that all our favorite entertainers let us come along for the ride while they got all dolled up. Now, after all that hard work, we can’t wait to see what the finish products look like! You should know the BET Awards are always a fun-filled place, so the stars will be fully dressed once they arrive on stage with their smiles!

