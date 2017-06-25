‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Heads To Prison & LaKeisha’s Fate Is Revealed

Ghost faced his darkest hour in the season 4 premiere of ‘Power.’ Despite multiple crises, Tasha teamed up with Tommy to try and sort things out. But what about LaKeisha?! Here’s what went down.

The Power premiere picks up right where the season 3 finale left off. Ghost has been carted off to jail after being arrested by Angela. The look in Angela’s eyes when she looks at Ghost is pure disgust. Meanwhile, Sandoval still has the gun he used to kill Greg with and is preparing to dump it in the river. He gets a call about Ghost being arrested and heads right to the station. He opts not to get rid of the evidence. That’s going to come back to bite him.

We can all rest easy because LaKeisha is alive and well! Tommy hid her so Milan couldn’t get to her. Now that Milan is dead, LaKeisha’s free to go back to her place. Tasha calls Tommy freaking out about Tariq being missing. Tommy goes straight to Dre for answers. Dre says he can find out where Tariq is, but he already knows exactly where Tariq is. Dre breaks the news to Tommy that Ghost has been arrested. With Ghost on the inside, everyone’s world starts to crumble. Even Angela’s. When she gets home, she drops a full glass of wine on the floor and lets it shatter without so much as a blink.

Proctor’s dealing with some family issues when Ghost calls him from prison. Proctor calls Tasha and reveals that Ghost has been arrested. Proctor stresses to Tasha that she can’t tell Ghost about Tariq being missing. It will only make things worse for everyone. Tasha, being the most level-headed person on this show, agrees not to say anything to Ghost. Not even I told you so.

Dre goes straight to see Kanan and asks about Tariq. Kanan doesn’t want to let Tariq go. He’s got “plans” for Tariq. Dre offers to get Kanan and his crew money just so they’ll back off Tariq, but they’re asking for a lot. Before Tariq leaves, Kanan gives a burner phone and tells him not to tell his parents who he’s been with.

Tommy rushes to Tasha’s side to calm her down amidst the drama with Ghost and Tariq. She wonders if Kanan has Tariq. Never doubt a mother’s intuition, guys. Never. Even though Tasha is right on the money, Tommy believes Kanan is dead, so he talks Tasha out of that theory. He thinks Kanan would have come after them all if he wasn’t dead. Dre brings Tariq back to the penthouse soon after. Tommy immediately starts questioning Dre. He smells something rotten with the whole situation. While Tariq’s answers are a little fishy, he doesn’t break in front of Tasha or Tommy.

Kanan couldn’t be happier that Ghost is in jail. “For the first time in your life, you realize the choices aren’t yours,” he says. He knows what that first night in jail is like. That’s real fear.

Living In A Nightmare

The next day, Ghost meets with Proctor. There is a strong case against Ghost, especially with his DNA on Greg’s body and his fingerprints on the window at Greg’s apartment. Ghost knows he’s messed up big time. Bail is first priority for Proctor. He tells Ghost that he needs him to act like he’s James St. Patrick while he’s prison, not Ghost. Speaking of bail, Proctor warns Tasha that the money has to be clean. She needs about $2 million on hand, but when she checks her portfolio, the money is gone.

With Ghost in jail, LaKeisha’s not ready to come out of hiding. If Tommy’s next, she knows she’ll go down as well since they’re running drugs through her shop. She eventually does leave Tommy’s safehouse to go see Tasha. “It’s like I’m living in a nightmare, and I can’t wake up,” Tasha says to LaKeisha. That’s the moment the police arrive at the penthouse with a search warrant. Oh, and Angela’s there, too.

“Just give me the word, T, and I will beat her ass,” LaKeisha says. That’s why I love Keisha. She’s got no filter and is always there for her girl. Tasha tries to reason with Angela about Ghost, but Angela is having none of it. Raina comes home and finds the cops destroying her home. She angrily confronts Angela, asking her why she’s doing this. Angela realizes she’s had tunnel vision with Ghost this whole time. This arrest doesn’t just impact Ghost, it impacts the kids. They’re the ones who will suffer the most.

Tommy reassures Petar and everyone else that it’s business as usual, even though Ghost is in prison. Tommy declares himself the new connect. Meanwhile, Tasha tries everything she can to get bail money, but she gets nowhere. When she goes through Ghost’s things, she finds a gorgeous diamond necklace that he was going to give Angela. Ghost has done Tasha so wrong. He doesn’t deserve her.

Denied, Denied, Denied

Ghost begins to get taunted by a prison guard, who is played by the late Charlie Murphy. As much as he wants to, Ghost can’t retaliate. There’s a man at the prison named Tony Teresi who is introduced, along with Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mak. We’re probably going to be seeing their faces a lot over the course of season 4.

Tasha goes to see Ghost in prison the next day. He promises to make everything up to Tasha and the kids. “There’s nothing you could do to make this up to me,” she says to him. Preach, girl! Tasha starts telling Ghost about their money problems when he gets an idea. He goes on and on about how she needs to get the money from “Dean,” but she has no clue what he’s talking about. Apparently, the money Ghost is talking about is the money he and Tommy paid to the security firm. Tommy says he can get the money back from Petar.

This new John Mak is the first chair for the prosecution in Ghost’s case. Sandoval is ironically the second chair. Angela is left out in the cold because she can’t officially be on the case due to her connection to both Greg and Ghost.

At the hearing, Ghost pleads not guilty. The judge denies bail, and Ghost will have to sit in prison until his trial. “You can’t really think I did this?” Ghost asks Angela after the hearing. “You’re right, Jamie. I know you did it,” she replies back stone cold.

The episode ends with Kanan refusing to back down with Tariq. He’s going to hit Ghost where it hurts. Tasha comes back home after the hearing to try and pick up the pieces of her life. While life on the inside may be hard, Tasha’s got her hands full trying to keep everything and everyone together.

Before lights out, the guard who taunted Ghost earlier claims he’s resisting. The guard takes him to another part of the prison and beats him, along with another guard. Things are going to get a lot worse before they get better, aren’t they?

