Nicki Minaj’s Reasons For Dodging BETs Revealed — Not Worth Remy Ma Drama

Sorry folks, there will be no Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma showdown tonight. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the ‘No Frauds’ rapper decided to skip the BET Awards because it’s not worth the drama.

Don’t get it twisted — Nicki Minaj, 34, isn’t afraid to face Remy Ma, 37, at the BET Awards tonight. She just doesn’t think it’s worth the drama, and so, has decided to skip the award show all together. “Nicki has no desire to deal with her enemy on any level,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicki has decided to skip the BETs this year for several reasons. Avoiding the drama and headache of reigniting a feud that might come with bumping into Remy is just one of them. And besides, she’s a very busy lady with a performance at the NBA Awards scheduled for Money. She has little time to attend the BETs and honestly feels like the show is beneath her too.”

And speaking of reasons to skip the BETs, the “No Frauds” songstress just found herself in the middle of ANOTHER feud! You’ve seen that video of Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels‘ not-so-friendly encounter at DJ Khalid‘s party on June 23, right? Well, it seems Nicki has sided with ex Safaree after seeing the footage. She didn’t say anything about the situation, but a simple Instagram comment “like” was enough to seal the deal. “Meek a whole h**,” user bigreese29 said, “1. The n***a white clothes was clean 2 He aint wit Nikki no more 3. The n***a on paper work…..F***in shameful.”

Taking the Remy AND Safaree feuds into account, we don’t blame Nicki for skipping the BETs tonight. Can you imagine some of the questions she might have been asked on the red carpet? No thank you. And besides, the Trinidad-native already said everything she wants to say through her music. “No Frauds,” “Shether,” and “Another One” are all shots at Remy — and she even raps a nasty verse about her in Katy Perry‘s “Swish Swish.” Enough said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki is smart to avoid Remy and the BET Awards?