Chance The Rapper Brought To Tears By Surprise Message From Michelle Obama At BET Awards

Michelle Obama made an unexpected appearance at the BET Awards via video to honor Chance The Rapper before he accepted his humanitarian award, and he got totally emotional.

It’s not every day a 24-year-old gets a special honor from Michelle Obama, 53! Chance The Rapper earned a humanitarian award from Walmart at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, and we were stunned when Debra Lee introduced “our first lady forever, Michelle.” As soon as Chance saw her on-screen, he was speechless! See pics from the BETs.

“Barack and I are so sorry that we can’t be there tonight in person, but please know that we are there are with you in spirit and we are so incredibly proud of you Chance,” gushed Michelle as Chance looked on with his eyes getting misty. “We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper, and it has been a thrill watching him come into his own in so many ways. In addition to making some really amazing music, Chance has been taking that big bright spotlight that follows him around and hes shining it on young people in our hometown of Chicago. Time and again he has been standing up, speaking out, and doing the work to get kids in our community the education they deserve.”

“With these passionate efforts, Chance is showing our young people that they matter, that they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed, and that they have so much to contribute to their communities and our country,” she continued. “Chance you are an outstanding role model, and an inspiration to all of us who care about our next generation. Because of you, countless young people will grow up believing in themselves, fulfilling their god-given potential and then reaching back and lifting up other people along the way. I can think of no better legacy to leave, and I am thrilled to celebrate you here tonight, and honored to call you my friend. Thanks so much for everything you do, congratulations.” What a touching moment!

Earlier the same night, Chance accepted his first BET for being the Best New Artist. Throughout the night, Chance proved that despite his massive success this year, he has stayed humble and grateful. We can’t get enough of this amazing guy!

Here is the video message Michelle Obama taped for Chance the Rapper. 🙏🏽 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/HuCKKhBThX — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Michelle’s speech for Chance? Let us know!