Mary J. Blige Puts On Empowering Performance With A$AP Rocky At BET Awards

Mary J. Blige absolutely killed it at the BET Awards. The singer, who got divorced earlier this year, performed one hell of a break up anthem on June 25!

Mary J. Blige, 46, started her performance at the BET Awards singing “Set Me Free,” a song with a strong message; in one verse, she sings “There’s a special place in hell for you. You gon’ pay for what you did to me.” She followed that up with her new hit “Love Yourself.” For the song, she was joined by A$AP Rocky, who also stars in the music video for the hit, even though the original version of the song features Kanye West.

The songs are both featured on her thirteenth studio album, Strength of a Woman, that she released in April of this year. She revealed that she actually had to rewrite many songs on her album following her divorce from her husband of 12 years, Kendu Isaac. And it sounds like “Set Me Free” was definitely inspired by that, as was “Thick of It.”

“This song was originally written about me fighting for my marriage. The lyrics were completely different, and it was saying things like, ‘We just don’t give up when we’re in the thick of it,'” she told NPR. “And then with all of this happening, it was hard to go back to the studio and do it, but I had to do it, in order to — how can I say it? — get free, because my music is therapeutic to me as well. And if I don’t write about it and if I don’t sing about where I am in my life, I won’t start a healing process.”

However, her album is all about staying positive and being empowered as a woman. The album includes “Love Yourself” featuring Kanye West, as well as guest appearances by DJ Khaled, Missy Elliot, Quavo, Kaytranada, and Prince Charles. She added in the interview that she knows she’ll always be “counted out” by those who don’t like her.

“That’s what they do. It’s the business,” she said. “When it looks like you’re not doing as well, or you’re getting older on top of not doing well as how you used to do, they just start counting you out.” Well, there’s not many haters these days! Mary J. will actually receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, 25 years after the release of her first album!

