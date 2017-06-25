Mary J. Blige Stuns In Silver For Her BET Awards Performance

Mary J. Blige ruled the 2017 BET Awards with her powerhouse performance! Her silver ensemble was drop-dead gorgeous and showed off her incredible 46 year-old figure!

Mary J. Blige slayed her 2017 BET Awards performance! The 46 year-old did not disappoint with a silver ensemble that was nothing short of spectacular on Sunday, June 25. She was decked from head to toe in shimming silver that showed off her toned body! Mary rocked a bralette that she wore underneath a partially sheer kimono. She had her gorgeous legs totally on display too in pants that matched her top. It tied the whole outfit together. Mary accessorized to perfection with a glittering chainlink necklace. Obviously she kept her classic short hairstyle and looked totally fabulous as a blonde!

Mary’s performance was so empowering to watch. She opened up with “Set Me Free” and went right into her new single “Love Yourself.” You might remember that Kayne West was featured in the original version, but A$AP Rocky took to the stage in Yeezy’s place onstage. A$AP also did the music video for the track with Mary so they jammed together. Mary definitely seemed to draw a lot of emotion during her performance from her heartbreaking divorce with Kendu Isaac. Her powerhouse voice delivered and it was an absolute highlight of the BET Awards show!

When it came to fashion, Cardi B looked red hot in fiery suit that showed off her cleavage. We were beyond obsessed with her blunt blonde haircut. She wasn’t the only one who went with golden locks for the BET Awards either. Blac Chyna rocked the blonde hair too! She took a dramatic route for her carpet look. The 29 year-old’s sheer black gown had some major sleeves. She showed off her tattoos through the material of her dress and offered just a hint at some cleavage.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Mary’s BET look?