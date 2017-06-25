Leslie Jones Mocks Amber Rose’s Racy ‘Bush’ Pic At BET Awards

OMG! We can’t believe that just happened. BET Awards show host Leslie Jones totally mocked Amber Rose during the June 25 event, when she poked fun at the model’s now-infamous ‘bush’ pic. Watch here!

Leslie Jones just went there during the June 25 BET Awards, as she mocked Amber Rose, 33, and her now-infamous “bush” pic. As you’ll recall, Amber recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself laying on a flight of stairs, completely bottomless. And her pubic hair was on full display. Instagram eventually pulled the pic for being too graphic, but it was up long enough for most of her followers to see — and Leslie Jones, who was hosting the BET Awards, was one of them. So being the comedian that she is, Leslie took full of advantage of the racy post and mocked Amber during the show.

In fact, Leslie laid down on the stairs leading to the stage and tried reenacting Amber’s pose. Fortunately, Leslie kept her clothes on, but she did admit that she doesn’t shave her crotch area, as she told Amber, “[we have] something in common.” Then, she snapped a pic (which you can see below) and said, “[Your bush] looks like James Harden and mine looks like Frederick Douglass.” Yes, she really said that.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Leslie Jones mocking Amber Rose? Tell us how you feel below!