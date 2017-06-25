Leslie Jones Goes Total Glam At BET Awards In Gorgeous Custom Gown With Thigh-High Slit

Leslie Jones stepped onto the BET Awards red carpet looking fiercer than we’ve ever seen her! Stunning in a beautiful green gown — complete with sexy slit — we love how she did something totally new for her big night.

Leslie Jones, 49, rolled up to the 2017 BET Awards on June 25 rocking a jaw-dropping custom Costello gown in a gorgeous shade of emerald green, and we cannot get enough! We’ve never seen her look so glammed up before, and Leslie herself even admitted that comedians don’t typically get to wear clothes like this. “I don’t know how to dress so I got someone to dress me,” Leslie laughed on the carpet. “My stylist Bryan takes care of me.” When asked why she chose this particular dress, the star admitted it was all about the hue! “I love this color,” she gushed. “It’s custom Costello… It took a lot of tugging and pulling.”

Leslie’s gown was giving us major Marilyn Monroe vibes too as it featured a super low-cut, deep-v neckline, flowy skirt, and old-Hollywood silhouette. One of our favorite parts though was her thigh-high slit, which totally showed off her killer legs. As for jewelry, Leslie didn’t need much bling, as her dress made quite the statement. But on her ears, the comedian rocked sparkly chandelier earrings that were just dripping with diamonds. SO elegant!

As host of tonight’s show, we think Leslie picked the perfect ensemble to start the night off. And if her outfit is any indication of how tonight’s going to go for her, she’s def off to a great start! But killer outfit or not, the show will no doubt be a feel-good, funny one with Leslie at the helm. “Make sure to let everybody know, I wanna promote joy for the show,” the Saturday Night Live alum said during a conference call on June 21, according to USA Today. “I want everybody to come to this show to have a good time.”

Acknowledging this year’s Oscars flub, when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the year’s Best Picture, Leslie laughed that hopefully she’ll be able to avoid any major mistakes. “I will not be announcing any of the winners, so let’s hope I will not be in a situation,” the comedian joked. And although this IS the Ghostbusters star’s first major awards show hosting gig, we know she can handle it! Unfortunately though, Leslie’s hilarious SNL impression of Donald Trump will most likely NOT be making an appearance tonight, as she told PEOPLE magazine that she won’t be getting political on her big night.

