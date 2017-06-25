Leslie Jones Can’t Stop Screaming & Dissing The New Generation Of Rappers At BET Awards

Holy moly! BET Awards hostess Leslie Jones got the show off to a LOUD start with an epic monologue, dissing on the new generation of rappers. We’ve got more on what she had to say.

Oh boy! Leslie Jones let loose in her opening monologue at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25. The hostess and Saturday Night Live funny lady got things off to a rollicking start with a VERY loud and lively routine. She had promised her stint would be roast-free, but she couldn’t help herself by poking fun at young rappers names, and how well behaved the younger generation is and how she’s turning 50 and FIERCE. She ran onstage in a black suit screaming, “WHAT’S UP!!! We’re about to have some fun in here ALRIGHT!” at the top of her lungs. “Try to start relaxing your shoulders. I want joy in this house,” she demanded.

Les joked about things when she was coming up, “Instagram was a dope deal.” She also said wasn’t familiar with young rappers named because, “When I was coming up you could understand their names because they belonged to them,” saying Ol’ Dirty Bastard was exactly that. “What’s a Lil Yachty. Is it a small boat? Why don’t you want to be a Big Yachty? I don’t understand?” she questioned.

“I’m older than all y’all, I’m about to be 50-years-old in September. That’s right. Black don’t crack, but you do have to use some lotion,” Les joked. “I’m definitely having more fun than you young folks. When I was in my 20’s, I lived. I think I got kidnapped when I was 21. Do you know how it sexy it is to get kidnaped?” she asked as the audience looked on in shock. “You pull your pants down and and an angel fly out of there. You pull MY pants down and a fire breathing dragon will come outta there,” she yelled, and added how her dragon “will keep your meat warm,” as the camera panned to the shocked audience.

Leslie followed up an absolutely rousing opening number by Bruno Mars, 31, that helped kick off the big evening. Earlier the comedienne walked the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in downtown LA in a custom green Michael Costello gown, and she looked SO stunning! After that though, anything ladylike went out the window as she went on to make jokes about her public hair and other raunchy topics throughout the telecast.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Leslie’s opening monologue at the BET Awards?