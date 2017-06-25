La La Anthony Stuns With Rosy Cheeks & Messy Ponytail At 2017 BET Awards

La La Anthony looked absolutely fierce on the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards! So fierce we couldn’t decide what we liked better — her makeup or her hairstyle. Check out her striking look yourself!

Well get a load of La La Anthony, 38! The New York Times best-selling author attended the 2017 BET Awards on June 25 (her birthday!) and the makeup and hairstyle she went with for the occasion really pushed her into an unprecedented level of hotness! Carmelo Anthony‘s ex was a vision on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with her warm, yet chic look. The star wore her hair in a messy ponytail high on her head, showing that even the most simple of hairstyles can be glamourous. Her makeup was totally on point, with her rosy blush cheeks complementing her glossy lips. Her eyebrows were PERFECTLY shaped and worked as a frame for her delicate dark lashes. So beautiful!

La La is known for being pretty practical when it comes to her beauty products and is a HUGE fan of hacks, like using Arm & Hammer baking soda as an exfoliator. “For me, when it comes to beauty products, like, I’ve never been one that’s into the super expensive stuff,” La La told BET in an interview earlier this month. “I go to Duane Reade and can get everything I need. Neutrogena makeup wipes I can’t live without, and even like Olay for my face lotion sometimes. Everything is Duane Reade. I don’t have to go to Neiman Marcus or these other stores. I feel like I find all the best stuff in places like that.”

We totally love La La’s mentality! You can definitely find amazing beauty products in every price range that will help you look just as amazing as she does on the red carpet! That may be hard to believe, seeing as La La really is a natural beauty with a gorgeous skin tone and hair color. All the mama of one needs to kick things into high gear is a tiny bit of product. So tonight she was in overdrive! Click here to see pics of the best beauty looks at the BET Awards.

