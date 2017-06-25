Jonah Hill Shows Off Beefed Up Frame & Impressive Weight Loss At Hollywood Hot Spot

Jonah Hill was looking superbad when he stepped out in Hollywood on June 24 with his friends. The actor was flaunting his newly slim frame and definitely turning some heads!

Jonah Hill, 33, may have had to pack on some serious weight for the movie War Dogs, but he’s quickly been shedding it in favor of a more toned physique. The actor’s new eye catching bod was on full display when he headed out to West Hollywood hot spot Craig’s on June 24 to have a bite with his buddies. Jonah let his unique sense of style guide his fashion choices, opting for a camouflage short-sleeved shirt, dark blue pants and some lace-up shoes. Adding to his casual look were Jonah’s trim beard and smirk. So cute!

The Sausage Party star is among the many male celebrities who have been praised for their insane weight loss transformations. Jonah joins the ranks of slimmed down stars like Chris Pratt, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Rogan and Zach Galifianakis. All of these men made the same decision that Jonah did — to get healthy and look great while doing it! Click here to see pics of male celebrity weight loss transformations.

Now that Jonah has dropped the pounds, he looks much happier while out and about and is frequently seen leaving the gym. But while Jonah is very fortunate to be such a famous actor who gets to do what he loves, he is often required to yo-yo diet for roles. Before gaining and losing weight for War Dogs he had to shed pounds for Moneyball and pack them on for Wolf of Wall Street. He is definitely devoted to his craft, but also to his body and taking good care of himself!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jonah’s weight loss transformation and beefed up bod? Let us know below!