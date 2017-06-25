How Jada Pinkett Smith Got That Incredible BET Awards Body

Jada Pinkett Smith, 45, looked AMAZING at the BET Awards on June 25. You can do one of her favorite workouts for FREE, and ANYWHERE. Find out what it is below!

Jada Pinkett Smith showed off her toned arms and legs wearing a sleeveless gold dress with a high slit at the BET Awards on June 25. Her body looked flawless! She is serious goals and she is 45 years old! We want to copy her fitness routine ASAP, and we were thrilled to fit out it’s something anyone can do, anywhere. It’s STAIRS!

Her personal trainer Aaron Ferguson says Jada does the stairs up to her 32nd floor apartment! Then, she’ll take the elevator down and do it again — with weights! “I love walking stairs because it’s great cardio and resistance,” Jada told Shape magazine in 2015. She continued: “At this particular point in my life, the attributes I really want to focus on are my butt and my legs… With the steps, I can sculpt glutes, quads, and calves; it’s a serious lower-body workout, and at the same time, I’m doing cardio.”

As far as her diet, Jada told Shape, “Personally, I like to eat carbs. Breakfast is oatmeal, a banana, and another piece of fruit like a grapefruit or an orange. Later I have soft-boiled eggs or an egg-white omelet with spinach or salad. I make sure to have a lot of greens and fruit in my diet.”

Despite a busy lifestyle, Jada says her husband Will Smith is still a huge motivation for her to hit the gym. “Well, I love when Will looks at me and says, ‘You look so freaking good!’ When my husband of almost 20 years can’t take his eyes off of me? That’s amazing.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jada Pinkett Smith’s workout is do-able? Will you take the stairs next time you leave your apartment?