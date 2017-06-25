Brad Pitt Loves To Read Bedtime Stories To The Twins & Skype With All Kids When Apart

Brad Pitt has such a wonderful relationship with his six kids! An insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what they do when they are together and their Skype routine when they’re apart!

“Brad [Pitt] loves to just hang out with the kids at home — cook, make art, play around in the yard and throw a ball around, goof about with them,” an insider close to Brad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Or he loves to drive them around and talk about architecture, show them his favorite buildings and talk about the history of LA.” Brad, 53, is known for being a huge art and architecture buff and it is so cool he uses his interests to bond with his children when he has custody of them. Click here to see pics of the kids then and now.

“Brad truly adores those children more than life itself. He would be willing to do anything for them, and he really is an amazing dad,” the source continued. “He tries to Skype with them as much as possible at night and he loves nothing more than reading the twins a bedtime story before they go to sleep.” It’s absolutely wonderful to hear that Brad has come up with such a great game plan to keep him and the kids connected both when they are together and apart — especially with how much they have been traveling recently.

Over Father’s Day weekend, Brad’s estranged wife Angelina Jolie, 42, took all six kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — to Africa for a trip to celebrate Zahara’s adoption anniversary and to devote time to her humanitarian efforts. While the timing for that trip was a bit unfortunate, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Brad got to celebrate with his children before they left. And we’re sure they Skyped while the kids were in Africa!

