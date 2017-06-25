Future Slays Performance Of ‘Mask Off’ At 2017 BET Awards

The Future is now! The rapper commanded the stage at the BET Awards on June 25, wowing the crowd with his performance of ‘Mask Off.’ (Obviously, there was a mask involved.) Here’s what went down!

Future, 33, is nominated for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at the BETs tonight, and it’s easy to see why. He performed a stellar version of his hit “Mask Off” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, and the crowd certainly thought so, too. It might even top his performance of ‘”Wicked” from his Purple Reign mixtape at the 2016 BETs!

Of course, he came out in a glittery black mask like the one that had jaws dropping earlier on the red carpet, but he shed it after a few bars. The audience was bopping along the whole time, and all we can say is, nicely done! WATCH:

Earlier, Future made waves when he stepped out on the red carpet with his daughter Londyn Wilburn, 8, because they both sported matching jeweled masks. “Future and his daughter giving me mortal combat vibes,” one fan tweeted, and many others made superhero jokes, too. A fashion statement either way!

Yes, awards are handed out, but we all know that the BETs are really about the performances. We’ve been treated to appearances and performances from incredible artists tonight, including Mary J. Blige, ASAP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane and Chris Brown. Oh, and of course we have to talk about that explosive opening from Bruno Mars! So awesome.

Finally, we wish the “Rollin'” singer the best of luck in his category, though it’ll be tough — he’s up against Big Sean, Chance The Rapper, Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Still, anything could happen!

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full BET Awards coverage!

